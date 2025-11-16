Friday morning video forecast

The dry conditions we have seen all week long will persist through early next week. With no fronts to stir things up, temperatures will gradually rise.

Today & Tonight: Once again, patchy fog will be possible this morning so be on the lookout for reduced visibilities. Any remaining fog will burn off after the sun rises. During the day, highs will reach into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Overnight, lows will get into the mid-50s with areas of patchy fog.

High School Football: Expect ideal weather for the playoff round of the Friday Night Blitz. Games should start off in the mid-60s and slip into the upper 50s by the time they wrap up. A light jacket could come in handy as temperatures dip, but you can leave the umbrellas at home — it’ll stay dry.

College Football: If you’re setting up for LSU or Southern bright and early, you may run into some patchy fog, but it won’t last long. Sunshine will take over as morning temps rise from the 50s into the 60s. By the Tigers’ 11:45 a.m. kickoff, readings will sit in the 70s and could edge into the 80s before the final buzzer. Southern’s matchup begins around 2 p.m. in the low 80s, with temperatures easing back into the 70s late in the game. Whichever campus you’re headed to, don’t forget the sunglasses.

Up Next: Great weather conditions will continue into the weekend! Lows will bottom out in the 50s, with highs in the lower 80s. Rain will be non-existent, meaning all outdoor plans and activities are good to go! We warm up even more early next week with highs getting close to the mid-80s. Moisture values will be on the rise, but with no fronts in play, little to no rain is expected through Wednesday. This could finally change by the end of the week as the upper-air pattern turns more favorable for fronts and storm systems, but details are still a bit fuzzy at this range.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No new tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.