Friday morning video forecast

The warm and dry pattern will continue all weekend long. Highs will be in the upper 80's, with lows in the lower 60's.

Today & Tonight: After another cool morning start in the 50's, temperatures will rapidly increase in the afternoon. Expect highs to top out in the upper 80's. The record high for today is 89 degrees set on three different occasions. Skies will remain completely sunny, with no chance of rain forecasted. Overnight, lows will be in the lower 60's, with patchy fog possible in the early morning hours.

Up Next: The general trend over the next 7 days will be a slow increase in moisture. Through the weekend, this will mean a slight uptick in morning lows, and the potential for fog. Moisture will stay too low for rain, and temperatures will stay in the upper 80's. By the middle and end of next week, moisture will get high enough for some slight rain chances to return. This increase in moisture will increase lows even more, and also cause some mugginess in the air. The early outlook for Halloween calls for a warm day, with a slight chance of showers.

Away Football Games: Both Capital Area teams will be hitting the road this weekend for two highly anticipated match-ups. As LSU takes on Texas A&M Saturday night in College Station, fans should expect warm tailgating conditions that afternoon with temperatures in the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies. This will be the latest game into the calendar year that LSU has played on the road at night with a kickoff temperature above 80 degrees. Check out this week's LSU's Kickoff Weather Index, here. Similar conditions are expected in Tallahassee, FL as Southern takes on Florida A&M. The evening kickoff will be mild after a warm afternoon full of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s. Thermometers will end up in the 70s by the end of the game. Fans heading to Florida or Texas this weekend will not need to pack any raingear but don't forget the sunglasses!

The Tropics: After a long active period, the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean Sea and Atlantic Ocean are quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

