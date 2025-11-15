Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury

BATON ROUGE - After Thursday's practice ahead of LSU hosting Arkansas, interim head coach Frank Wilson gave an update on injured players during a press conference.

Wilson mentioned that during Thursday's practice, Tiger quarterback Garrett Nussmeier aggravated an ab injury he previously dealt with earlier this season.

The injury was first reported during fall camp, but Nussmeier started and played through it all season. Former head coach Brian Kelly said that Nussmeier was "on the other side of it," early in the season.

Wilson said that Nussmeier will be listed as "probable" on the injury report, and he is expected to start for LSU on Saturday.

Wilson mentioned that they would monitor Nussmeier's progress until then, but they feel confident in starting Michael Van Buren at quarterback if it is deemed necessary.