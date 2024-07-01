Former LSU Tiger Travin Dural trying to make Saints roster

As with any receiver in the NFL, Dural will have to prove himself not only on offense but as a special teams commodity as well. Payton added that the upcoming preseason game against Cleveland will be a great chance to get a better feel for Dural's skill set.

"With the receivers, you hope that there’s a certain skill set that they bring. Are they good on the outside? Are they good with the inside patterns? How do they block? Do they pick it up? Can they play multiple positions, or are we leaving them at one position? I think he has really good size. I think he runs well for his size. I am sure that he’ll have to add strength. There’s a lot of work that he has to do on some of the specifics. Is there a way for him to fit into the kicking game?”

As with any receiver in the NFL, Dural will have to prove himself not only on offense but as a special teams commodity as well. Payton added that the upcoming preseason game against Cleveland will be a great chance to get a better feel for Dural's skill set.

"With the receivers, you hope that there’s a certain skill set that they bring. Are they good on the outside? Are they good with the inside patterns? How do they block? Do they pick it up? Can they play multiple positions, or are we leaving them at one position? I think he has really good size. I think he runs well for his size. I am sure that he’ll have to add strength. There’s a lot of work that he has to do on some of the specifics. Is there a way for him to fit into the kicking game?”

As with any receiver in the NFL, Dural will have to prove himself not only on offense but as a special teams commodity as well. Payton added that the upcoming preseason game against Cleveland will be a great chance to get a better feel for Dural's skill set.

"With the receivers, you hope that there’s a certain skill set that they bring. Are they good on the outside? Are they good with the inside patterns? How do they block? Do they pick it up? Can they play multiple positions, or are we leaving them at one position? I think he has really good size. I think he runs well for his size. I am sure that he’ll have to add strength. There’s a lot of work that he has to do on some of the specifics. Is there a way for him to fit into the kicking game?”