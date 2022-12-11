Flooding causes drop in RVs at LSU game

66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BATON ROUGE- If you're planning on tailgating for LSU's home opener tomorrow, you might notice something different in the RV lots. Several tiger fans lost their tailgating homes in last month's historic flooding.

Fans told us the lack of RVs was obvious on Friday.

"There's usually around 50 to 60 RVs in the morning," tailgater Tim Seilhan told News 2's Brett Buffington. "We barely had 30 this morning when we got here."

Seilhan said he personally knew two people who were affected, but says he doesn't expect it to stop them from showing up come gametime.

"We expect them to be with us bright and early tomorrow," Seilhan said.

Friday, September 09 2016

