Five suspected drug dealers arrested in Gonzales; accused of selling ecstasy, crack, cocaine

GONZALES — Five suspected drug dealers accused of selling crack, marijuana and ecstasy out of a Gonzales home were arrested.
Gonzales Police arrested Cornell "Fudge" Hall, 53, Lakeith "Turd" Lane, 38, Jerel Williams, 36, Juan Jones, 55, and Derrick "Hollow-Tip" Clark, 39, after raids on a North Roscoe Avenue home yielded multiple guns and various drugs.
Lane, Williams, Jones and Clark were all arrested for possession with the intent to distribute drugs. Williams, a convicted felon, and Jones were also also arrested on gun charges.
During the October investigation, narcotics agents worked with deputies and the Baton Rouge branch of the Drug Enforcement Administration.
