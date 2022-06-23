Five moms take action for their community during an ongoing formula shortage

BATON ROUGE - It started when one mother reached out in dire need of formula. Now, a group of moms dedicated to helping others find formula has helped thousands in the wake of an ongoing shortage.

LeAnn Westman is one of the moms who has taken initiative in helping families amid an ongoing formula shortage. Their Facebook group, Formula Spotted 225, acts as an information hotspot for families looking for updates on where and when they can find baby formula in local stores.

Operating through donations, Westman and her team travel around the area and pick up formula, some types too rare to find in stores right now. The crew often travels to stores around the region, checking up on current supplies and helping families they see in the aisles. Those moms also collect and distribute formula every day.

Westman says they have anywhere from 15 to 30 families come to the group's pantry every day.

One of the mothers, Julia Ashford, first reached out in wake of a crisis. Her baby has an allergy, and needs a rare formula that has been hard to come by on the shelves.

Facing a formula shortage, many facing similar situations joined the page. Formula Spotted 225 quickly grew from a couple of members to a couple thousand members over the last few months.

With yet another shutdown at Abbott's main plant in Michigan, Westman says the Formula Spotters are growing tired of the lack of answers they've received from officials.

"We've reached out, and reached out, and reached out."

Their response:

"Nothing."

Westman and the team say they will continue to help those who can't find formula or low-income families in need. If community members are interested in donating or getting involved, details can be found on their Formula Spotted 225 Facebook page.