Fifth fugitive escapee from Orleans Parish Jail arrested in New Orleans, five escapees still wanted

NEW ORLEANS - A fifth fugitive escapee from the Orleans Parish Jail was arrested in New Orleans, according to Louisiana State Police.

Corey Boyd, 19, was booked for simple escape and was originally booked into the prison for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery and threatening a public official.

Five escapees are still wanted. There is a $20,000-per-fugitive reward for information that would lead to an arrest.

According to NOLA.com, the men still on the lose were in the jail on the following charges:

Lenton Vanburen, 26 – Charged with second-degree murder and armed robbery for November 2021 homicide in New Orleans East; competency hearing set for May 29.

Antoine Massey, 32 – Booked in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery; also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before Friday's escape.

Derrick Groves, 27 – Convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward; awaiting sentencing.

Leo Tate, 31 – Pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice charges in 2021 after a 19-year-old was killed and a 16-year-old was hospitalized following a 2018 Seventh Ward shooting; sentenced to 10 years.

Jermain Donald, 42 – Charged with December 2023 second-degree murder and possession of a firearm, among other charges.

The four other inmates were apprehended over the last few days.

Kendell Myles, 20, was recaptured Friday in the French Quarter by Louisiana State Police, NOLA.com reports. Myles was one of six who escaped the Bridge City Center for Youth in 2022 and police said that Myles carjacked and non-fatally shot a 59-year-old Uptown man.

Robert Moody, 21, was arrested Sunday evening in Mid-City after a Crime Stoppers tip. Moody was incarcerated after being arrested on a variety of drug and gun charges in 2023, as well as a 2024 obscenity charge. NOLA.com reports he plead not guilty to all of them.

Dkenan Dennis, 24, was captured Sunday near Chef Menteur Highway and Dale Street. NOLA.com reports that he was charged last month with armed robbery and second-degree kidnapping.

Gary C. Price, 21, was arrested Monday in New Orleans East and was in jail for an attempted first-degree murder on May 6. He did not enter a plea before his escape on Friday.

The group of 10 left the jail Friday morning after they pushed over a toilet and escaped through a hole in the wall. New Orleans Police, Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, ATF and FBI are all searching for the escaped inmates.