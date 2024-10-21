Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Alfred McKnight

Baton Rouge - It was a rivalry game that lived up to the hype between Madison Prep and Southern Lab in week six of the season. The Chargers came from behind to win 26-26, and it was senior running back Alfred McKnight that helped lead the way.

McKnight rushed 23 times for 192 yards and 3 touchdowns in the victory. However, his role on this Madison Prep team took time and hard work to get to.

"First few years, it was really a struggle. I had to get used to the playing style over here, so I had to wait my turn. I'm really an underdog. I don't really want nothing given to me at all. I'd rather earn everything," McKnight said.

It wasn't just McKnight, but a stellar offensive line that helped get the run game going Friday night. Their off the field bond helps their chemistry during games.

"They're young and they're the best in the state, and I'll put them up against anybody. The fact that they love to block for Alfred and for the rest of the running backs here, that just makes them even better. They love what they do, " Offensive coordinator Ross Akpan said.

"McKnight actually works out with the offensive linemen, so you kind of build some chemistry there. That just kind of feeds into our run game. McKnight... he's doing a really good job of running the football," Head coach Landry Williams added.

Madison Prep started the season 0-3 after dropping games to three straight 5A teams. Now, the 6-3A Chargers are on a three game winning streak and they have high hopes for the post season. McKnight has a goal he has not yet reached, a state championship.

"It's really not about confidence with us. It's just about, you know, we're perfecting our craft. I wouldn't say we're really worried about the other team, we just focused on the state championship and getting to that next level," McKnight said.

Madison Prep will face Port Allen in a district game Thursday night at Memorial Stadium.