FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

The agency is confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown, resulting in delays across the country.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and “we can’t ignore it.”

Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said they will meet later Wednesday with airline leaders to figure out how to safely implement the reduction.

According to ABC News, the FAA will cut 10% of flights from these top 40 airports. Cuts will start as early as tomorrow.

- ANC Anchorage International

- ATL Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International

- BOS Boston Logan International

- BWI Baltimore/Washington International

- CLT Charlotte Douglas International

- CVG Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International

- DAL Dallas Love

- DCA Ronald Reagan Washington National

- DEN Denver International

- DFW Dallas/Fort Worth International

- DTW Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County

- EWR Newark Liberty International

- FLL Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International

- HNL Honolulu International

- HOU Houston Hobby

- IAD Washington Dulles International

- IAH George Bush Houston Intercontinental

- IND Indianapolis International

- JFK New York John F Kennedy International

- LAS Las Vegas McCarran International

- LAX Los Angeles International

- LGA New York LaGuardia

- MCO Orlando International

- MDW Chicago Midway

- MEM Memphis International

- MIA Miami International

- MSP Minneapolis/St Paul International

- OAK Oakland International

- ONT Ontario International

- ORD Chicago O`Hare International

- PDX Portland International

- PHL Philadelphia International

- PHX Phoenix Sky Harbor International

- SAN San Diego International

- SDF Louisville International

- SEA Seattle/Tacoma International

- SFO San Francisco International

- SLC Salt Lake City International

- TEB Teterboro

- TPA Tampa International







