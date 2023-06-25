Entergy releases full list of power restoration dates for Southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE- It's been a tough week for David Ode and his family.

Since Hurricane Ida's landfall, he and his family have been without power. Many of his neighbors near Highland Creek Pkwy and Fox run Avenue were also left in the dark.

"It's been hard because we can't preserve food or keep meals in the house," Ode said.

Power companies are begging for patience as customers are begging for power.

But an end is now in sight as Entergy officially released a list of power restoration dates for all areas of Southeast Louisiana hit hard by Hurricane Ida.

Entergy says it's brought at least 327,000 customers back online.

"As we wrap up the first week, I'm proud to say we have made incredible progress in the restoration effort across Louisiana," said Entergy Louisiana President and CEO Phillip May.

Those in the Capital Region can mostly expect to have power in the next few days.

For East Baton Rouge Parish, power is expected to be restored Monday.

Ascension and Livingston Parishes can expect to be back online on Tuesday.

For the areas hardest hit by the storm, Entergy says it may take weeks for those customers to get power.

"We are working to complete assessments, but the level of devastation makes it quite difficult or fully impossible to get in and fully assess some places," said May.

Ode relying on his faith as crews work to restore power.

"We are praying and hoping."

Customers can see the full list of restoration estimates by clicking here.

Entergy reminds customers their restoration process will prioritize critical infrastructure and then make repairs that will get the largest number of customers on at once.