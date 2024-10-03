Latest Weather Blog
EBR leaders prepare for heavy rain by partially draining city lakes
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - As the City Lakes reconstruction project continues, leaders anticipate how Francine may disrupt progress and affect those living along the water’s edge.
City-Parish Director of Transportation and Drainage Fred Raiford says the water level is high at the moment. When the storm makes landfall, the lakes overflowing could create problems for transportation and drainage.
"If you get a lot of rain then it's going to ultimately end up in the streets, and that's not what we want to have," Raiford said.
To bring the lake levels down, the City-Parish used the gates at the weir on Stanford Avenue. Weirs are barriers built across waterways, and they can be used to control water levels. When the concrete walls open, water flows through.
“When you have some basic infrastructure that allows you that flexibility, we certainly want to take advantage,” Raiford said.
The City-Parish started draining on Monday and Raiford says they should be done no later than Tuesday morning.
-----------------------------------------------------------
Click the icons below for resources ahead of Francine:
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ