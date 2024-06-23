EBR interim superintendent proposes new pay raises for all staff on teacher salary schedule

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge School System proposed a pay raise for all staff on the teacher salary schedule, school board member Patrick Martin said.

According to a statement, Interim Superintendent Adam Smith proposes a permanent raise of $2,200 for all staff on the teacher salary schedule, increasing the starting salary for beginning teachers from $47,800 to $50,000.

Additionally, a raise of $1,500 is proposed for all principals and assistant principals, and $1,300 for all other staff.

If the raise passes, Martin says EBR schools will match what nearby districts offer.

"We're very excited with this budget, that's been proposed by interim superintendent Adam Smith," Martin said. "This is a permanent pay raise that can't be taken away next year or the year after."

Martin says the board has faced one major setback in balancing this year's proposed budget. Federal COVID dollars are drying up. But he says there's more pay opportunities for teachers on the way.

"One of our highest priorities is really improving the performance of our most under performing schools, serving our kids who are most in need. So we really want to get the resources in those classrooms to the kids that need the most help."

Martin said the board has outlined strategies to push those schools forward. Teachers opting to work in underperforming schools could receive a $2,000 stipend to move to those schools. He says there's still a long way to go.

"We still have a lot of work to do in terms of really scrubbing the budget to make sure that we are permanently focusing the resources on where they need to go."