East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrest man in connection with two robberies and a shooting
BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man connected to two armed robberies and a shooting that injured multiple people.
Deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery on Sept. 21, where a man allegedly attempted to rob three people with a gun before the victims recorded him getting into a jeep after the failed robbery, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies were later dispatched to another armed robbery where, according to the victim, he was approached by a man with a gun and robbed of a cracked blue iPhone and his wallet. According to detectives, after being provided with video of the crime, they determined it was the same person based on the clothing and gun being similar to the previous robbery.
Detectives then developed a suspect vehicle, which was later located at a Baton Rouge residence.
When detectives spoke to the tenant, she said her boyfriend, 25-year-old Jose Lozanbo drove the vehicle and was always armed with firearms due to people paying him to stage robberies in hopes of them gaining citizenship, the sheriff's office said.
EBRSO Homicide Division informed investigators that Lozanbo was also a suspect in a shooting where numerous people were injured. After searching the vehicle, 45 rounds of live ammunition, a passport, drug paraphernalia and a cracked blue iPhone were collected.
On Thursday, Lozanbo was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted armed robbery and armed robbery charges.
