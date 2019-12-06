Dutchtown High teacher arrested after investigation into report of inappropriate interaction with student

DUTCHTOWN – A high school teacher was booked into the Ascension Parish jail Wednesday on indecent behavior with a juvenile charges after being indicted by a grand jury.

Mark Ebarb, 32, was arrested amid an investigation into reports he was sending inappropriate pictures to male students, sources told the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

The Diocese of Baton Rouge has also confirmed Ebarb served as a lector and Eucharist minister at Christ the King Parish in Baton Rouge for seven years and worked for the St. John Primary and St. Theresa Middle Summer Camp for several years prior to 2016. The Diocese told parents of those schools in a message there is no record of any questionable behavior.

He was removed from those ministries when the Pastor was made ware of his administrative leave from Dutchtown High School.

WBRZ first reported Ebarb was under investigation in October. The school district refused to elaborate on the situation, though.

In the story first reported by WBRZ, the school system provided a limited statement: “Whenever there is suspected inappropriate interactions between an employee and a student, we report it to law enforcement, as required, and conduct an internal investigation. Once our investigation is complete, we will release the appropriate information.”

The school district has not released information about the arrest as of this post.

In October, the sheriff’s office said it was investigating complaints.

Sources at the school previously told WBRZ the teacher has been removed from campus.

The district has maintained it could not elaborate on the allegations or what the status of the teacher’s employment is.