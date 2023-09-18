Drivers go out of their way to avoid road dip, asking parish for help

BATON ROUGE - A dip in the road has people concerned in Riverbend off of Brightside Drive in Baton Rouge. People who drive down Riverbend Boulevard daily say the dip has been getting worse over the past few months.

Angela Aucoin reached out to 2 On Your Side after she said her neighbors have been unable to get through to the city for help.

"Bring some help, get some help out here. We have people that drive down this boulevard every single day, tons of cars that come by, we need somebody to come out here and fix this problem," Aucoin said.

The dip is on Riverbend Boulevard near Valcour Aime Avenue and many drivers come in contact with it as they are exiting the subdivision. If they don't know it's there, they hit it, but if they're aware of the dip drivers will drive around it.

"A lot of our neighbors have complained about it and they're going around it too because they've noticed the dip has gotten worse in the last six months."

The dip is between two stormwater drains. Aucoin thinks that there's a broken pipe underground that's causing dirt to wash away. Her biggest fear is that someone will be driving over it and fall into a hole.

There have been several work orders called into the City-Parish's 311 call center regarding the dip. At least one neighbor tells 2 On Your Side that they have been calling about the dip for the last four years. Aucoin says she called the city a while ago about filling in the hole and someone responded, but that dip has since grown. She called 2 On Your Side after seeing her neighbor post on the Nextdoor App about the hoops they went through trying to get to the right department that might handle the problem. They can't seem to get any answers.

"None of us have. The lady that first started mentioning this the other day, she's called several numbers and nobody's reached out to her—they directed her to different places," Aucoin said.

People living in Riverbend say that run-around has been going on for too long. On Monday, 2 On Your Side contacted the City-Parish about the dip in the road. The parish says the issue is being looked into.