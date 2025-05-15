90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in Perkins Rowe

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — Drago's Seafood Restaurant is coming back to Baton Rouge with a new location in Perkins Rowe's Town Square.

Drago's new location, set to open over the summer, was announced by the company Tuesday morning.

The Metairie-based seafood restaurant chain's previous Baton Rouge location on Constitution Avenue off College Drive closed in January after losing its lease.

"The Baton Rouge opening is not just a new location — it's a homecoming," Drago's said on Facebook. "After their lease was bought at the previous Baton Rouge location, the Drago's family has been determined to return and reconnect with the city."

The Perkins Rowe locations will offer the 55-year-old chain's charbroiled oysters and other Cajun and Creole staples.

News
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new...
Drago's announces return to Baton Rouge; new location opening this summer in Perkins Rowe
BATON ROUGE — Drago's Seafood Restaurant is coming back to Baton Rouge with a new location in Perkins Rowe's Town... More >>
2 days ago Tuesday, May 13 2025 May 13, 2025 Tuesday, May 13, 2025 9:58:00 AM CDT May 13, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days