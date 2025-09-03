Drago's new location opens in Perkins Rowe after Constitution Avenue location closes in January

BATON ROUGE — Drago's Seafood Restaurant is returning to Baton Rouge in a new location starting Wednesday night.

The restaurant's new location in Perkins Rowe's Town Square will continue to serve the same seafood staples, including charbroiled oysters, that the former location on Constitution Avenue served before it closed in January after losing its lease.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome Drago's to Perkins Rowe," General Manager of Perkins Rowe Bryan LeBlanc said. "This opening marks an exciting addition to our diverse dining offerings, and we're looking forward to celebrating with the community during this can't-miss event."

A grand opening ceremony with a performance by Rockin' Dopsie will celebrate the restaurant's new location in the old Kona Grill building opposite the fountain from California Pizza Kitchen. The grand opening is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.