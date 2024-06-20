Double-shooting unusual in quiet town; Prompts elementary school lockdown

MARINGOUIN - Three men have been arrested after a double-shooting that took place Thursday on Valverda Road near Fontaine Road that caused an elementary school to be placed on lockdown.



On Friday, the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony D. Smith, 21-year-old Julian J. Thomas and 21-year-old Ashton A. Simmons. Each of the men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office assisted in the arrests.

According to sources, Valverda Elementary School located near the area was on lockdown. Helicopters could be heard flying over the school.

Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff Bud Torres said that upon arrival, a vehicle was found in the ditch and two victims were found inside. One had a gunshot wound to the chest and the other had a gunshot wound in the leg. They were both flown by AirMed to a Baton Rouge hospital in critical, but stable condition.

According to Torres, those involved in the shooting had "beef" with one another.

Preliminary sources told WBRZ that there were two men shooting at one another and one fled. Authorities are currently searching for a '90's model red Mustang with heavily tinted windows traveling toward Maringouin. Preliminary reports indicate that three black men are in the car.

Neighbors in the area say that they heard about 15 gunshots.