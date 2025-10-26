Denham Springs tops Prairieville in Game of the Week

DENHAM SPRINGS - Denham Springs picked up its fourth straight district win Friday night over Prairieville.

The Yellowjackets offense was on fire all night en route to 51-13 win over the Hurricanes.

Denham Springs quarterback Da'Jean Golmond tossed a handful of first half touchdowns, starting with a pass to Hayden Ray in the first quarter to make it a 10-0 game.

Prairieville's Skylar Kelly would answer right back with a long rushing touchdown, but Golmond and the Yellowjackets owned the second quarter. Golmond found his brother Da'Sean for two touchdowns and Trey Seals for another.

Denham Springs is now 6-2 this season and 4-1 in district play.