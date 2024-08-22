Defendants in Memorial Day triple-homicide case now will have separate trials

BATON ROUGE — One of two brothers accused in a triple-homicide that occurred during a pool party on Memorial Day 2021 has had his trial moved from this week into next March.

David Williams, 22, and his brother Ladarius Coleman, 18, are accused of killing Reginald Thomas, 20; Dewayne Dunn Jr., 16; and Ja'Tyri Brown, 1. The toddler was caught in crossfire at the Fairway View Apartments on College Drive.

Williams and Coleman were set to be tried together this week, but court records Tuesday showed that prosecutors and the defense lawyer agreed to move Williams' trial to March 24, 2025.

No reason was given in the records, but such developments can occur when one defendant may take an adversarial stance against the other.

Neither the district attorney's office nor Williams' lawyer returned requests for comment.

The brothers' mother was also accused of being an accessory; prosecutors say she drove the pair to Texas to avoid arrest.

Jury selection continued Tuesday for Coleman's trial.