Deadline to drop off absentee ballots is Monday

BATON ROUGE - This year's election has resulted in a historical voter turnout and with Election Day just around the corner, officials are preparing for large crowds at polling locations across the state.

They're also reminding voters of important voting deadlines. For example, most Louisiana voters who do not wish to vote at an official polling station have until 4:30 p.m., Monday to complete absentee voting.

Those who have a bit longer to turn in their absentee ballots, according to The Secretary of State's Office, include military personnel and/or their dependents, as well as U.S. citizens residing outside the U.S., and voters who are hospitalized. Ballots from these individuals must be received by their parish registrar of voters by 8 p.m. CST on election day (Nov. 3).

Please click here to track the status of your absentee by mail ballot and click here for more information on absentee voting.

Based on the Secretary of State's statistics, Louisiana voters have already set records with early voting and a strong voter turnout is likewise expected on Tuesday, November 3.