Chef of the Month: Stab's Pecan Pie Moonshine dessert topping

BATON ROUGE- This morning Stab's Steak and Seafood stopped by the 2une In kitchen to prepare another dish as our chef of the month.

This week they brought something a little different...a dessert! Below you can find the recipe for Stab's Pecan pie moonshine dessert topping with candied pecans served over Carnegie Deli cheesecake. Make sure to check out the video and watch 2une In next Wednesday to see the first segment from our February chef of the month, Don's Seafood.

Pecan Pie Moonshine Topping

1/2 lb Brown Sugar

4 oz White Sugar

1/4 lb Unsalted Butter

3 oz Backwood's Pecan Pie Moonshine Liqueur

1/2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Procedure:

Melt butter in sauce pan, add brown and white sugar. Stir until dissolved.

Add liqueur and heavy whipping cream.

Stir until it all comes together.

Candied Pecans

2 tbs Butter

1 cup Chopped Pecans

Sugar to coat

Procedure:

Heat butter and pecans until pecans are cooked through, approximately 4-5 minutes.

Toss with sugar and lay out to dry on wax paper or baking sheet.

Combine ingredients and pour over cheesecake.