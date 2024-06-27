83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Chef of the Month: Stab's Pecan Pie Moonshine dessert topping

Related Story

BATON ROUGE- This morning Stab's Steak and Seafood stopped by the 2une In kitchen to prepare another dish as our chef of the month.

This week they brought something a little different...a dessert! Below you can find the recipe for Stab's Pecan pie moonshine dessert topping with candied pecans served over Carnegie Deli cheesecake. Make sure to check out the video and watch 2une In next Wednesday to see the first segment from our February chef of the month, Don's Seafood.

Pecan Pie Moonshine Topping
1/2 lb Brown Sugar
4 oz White Sugar
1/4 lb Unsalted Butter
3 oz Backwood's Pecan Pie Moonshine Liqueur
1/2 cup Heavy Whipping Cream

Procedure:
Melt butter in sauce pan, add brown and white sugar. Stir until dissolved.
Add liqueur and heavy whipping cream.
Stir until it all comes together.

Candied Pecans
2 tbs Butter
1 cup Chopped Pecans
Sugar to coat

Procedure:
Heat butter and pecans until pecans are cooked through, approximately 4-5 minutes.
Toss with sugar and lay out to dry on wax paper or baking sheet.
Combine ingredients and pour over cheesecake.

News
Chef of the Month: Stab's Pecan Pie...
Chef of the Month: Stab's Pecan Pie Moonshine dessert topping
BATON ROUGE- This morning Stab's Steak and Seafood stopped by the 2une In kitchen to prepare another dish as our... More >>
8 years ago Wednesday, January 27 2016 Jan 27, 2016 Wednesday, January 27, 2016 10:19:00 AM CST January 27, 2016

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days