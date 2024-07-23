76°
Central Police officer among people struck by vehicle Saturday night

CENTRAL - A Central Police officer was among those struck by a vehicle during a traffic stop on Central Thruway Saturday night.

According to the Central Police Department, Officer Tim Gilbert made a traffic stop when he and other citizens were struck by the passenger side mirror of a Ford F-150, which kept driving afterward.

Another nearby Central Police officer stopped the fleeing truck near Central Thruway's intersection with Greenwell Springs Road.

Louisiana State Police booked Dylan Pizzolato for DWI - first offense, careless operation, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, vehicular negligent injuring and passing a parked emergency vehicle.

Neither Gilbert or the people struck were seriously injured.

