Central beats East Ascension to advance to quarterfinals

CENTRAL - The Central football team continued its road to the Superdome with a win Friday night against East Ascension.

The Wildcats went down early, but answered the Spartans each time to take an 18-17 lead at the half. On the first drive of the second half, Max Gassiot found Brody Diel to take a 25-17 lead. After a Central stop, Gassiot would run for his second touchdown of the game and the Wildcats would take a two-possession lead.

The Wildcats would hold on to win 46-32, and will host Zachary next week in a Division I Non-Select quarterfinal.