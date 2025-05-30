BRPD arrest man in shooting at McDonald's that injured one; suspect was out on bond for 2024 killing

BATON ROUGE — A suspect in a weekend shooting that left one injured at a McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard has been arrested, police said Wednesday.

Sakyron Taylor, 24, was arrested Wednesday after the Saturday shooting.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened after a verbal argument turned physical around 1 p.m. Authorities said that Taylor pulled a handgun and shot the victim once before running off.

The victim's family told WBRZ that he was taking their 16-year-old daughter to their first job interview prior to the Taylor shooting him and said the event has been traumatic for their family.

The family also said the victim has staples in his stomach and has "had some complications."

"[The victim] is the type of man that if he sees someone hungry, he feeds them, if you need $5, he'll give $10, if you're elderly, he helps put food in the trunk," the family said in a statement. ...[He's] a working man who has been at his job 20 years and to be shot because he felt uncomfortable because the gunman moved behind him isn't a valid reason to be shot! The laws have to change because it's no way he should have been walking free!"

Taylor was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property charges after being arrested by BRPD's Violent Crimes Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

According to police, Taylor was out on bond for a August 2024 homicide.