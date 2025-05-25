92°
Latest Weather Blog
Shooting at McDonald's happened after verbal fight turned physical, officials say
BATON ROUGE — A shooting at a Baton Rouge McDonald's that left one injured happened after a verbal fight became physical, Baton Rouge Police said.
Officials say the shooting happened around 1 p.m. Saturday at the McDonald's on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
When police arrived at the scene, they found one male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Authorities say, after the argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim once. The shooter then left the scene before officials could arrive.
The shooting is under investigation.
Trending News
No other information is available at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New Roads Police officer arrested, terminated after allegedly pawning two police-issued guns
-
One person taken to hospital after shooting at Baton Rouge McDonald's
-
Man found guilty of manslaughter after shooting 16-year-old at Port Allen High...
-
100 deadliest days of summer starts with Memorial Day weekend
-
White Castle clerk accused of depositing town money into personal account arrested