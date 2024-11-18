68°
BRPD: 14-year-old dies after Wednesday night shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old died from a shooting on Plank Road that took place Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD said they responded to a shooting call around 7:49 p.m. Wednesday night. Eric Taylor, 14, was taken to a local hospital. He was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.
At around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Taylor died as a result of his injuries.
No suspects or motives have been developed at this time. Anyone having information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.
