72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD: 14-year-old dies after Wednesday night shooting on Plank Road

2 hours 34 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, November 16 2024 Nov 16, 2024 November 16, 2024 2:27 PM November 16, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 14-year-old died from a shooting on Plank Road that took place Wednesday night, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

BRPD said they responded to a shooting call around 7:49 p.m. Wednesday night. Eric Taylor, 14, was taken to a local hospital. He was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up and opened fire.

At around 11:05 p.m. Friday, Taylor died as a result of his injuries.

Trending News

No suspects or motives have been developed at this time. Anyone having information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days