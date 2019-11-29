Brazen thieves make three trips, take family dog

BATON ROUGE - Surveillance cameras snapped photos of some brazen thieves who took thousands of dollars worth of items and the family dog.

Sonseeahray Brown lives off Greenwell Springs Road near Airline Highway and tells WBRZ it all happened within 24 hours.

"Like everything is gone, they took everything, they didn't leave nothing," said Brown.

Among the items taken include lawn equipment, lighting, faucets and bathtubs. Items Brown and her husband purchased to replace everything that flooded. But perhaps the most important and shocking item taken was the family dog.

Rocky is a two-year-old Chihuahua dog that's loved by Brown and her children. Every day, the family comes home to work on the house and feed the dog. It stays at the house while the family stays in a FEMA Manufactured Housing Unit a few blocks away.

When Brown stopped by the house Sunday morning, she found the door to her storage room had been kicked in and items were missing. She called the police and fearing the thieves would be back, she brought over a trailer to load up the rest of the items and bought a couple surveillance cameras. By the time she got back from the store, the thieves had successfully taken more items.

"And when I came back this morning {Monday} to feed him, then he was gone," said Brown.

When Brown came to her home Monday morning around nine, Rocky was gone, but her surveillance equipment snapped a couple photos of the thieves in action.

"Never thought in a million years they were going to take my dog," she said.

Brown says she doesn't recognize the people in the photos but being a victim while she's rebuilding her house doesn't sit well. She wants what was taken to be returned.

Baton Rouge Police are investigating.