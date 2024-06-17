87°
$$$ Best Bets: "OMAHA, OMAHA!" -Peyton Manning $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the NBA Finals, the College World Series and the Stanley Cup Finals!
Friday
NBA Finals:
Celtics @ Mavericks: Mavericks ML
MLB:
Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML
Rays @ Braves: Braves -1.5
Athletics @ Twins: Twins -1.5
College World Series:
Virginia @ UNC: UNC ML
Florida State @ Tennessee: Florida State +1.5
Saturday
Stanley Cup Finals:
Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML
MLB:
Cardinals @ Cubs: Cubs ML
Tigers @ Astros: Astros ML
White Sox @ Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML
College World Series:
NC State @ Kentucky: Kentucky ML
Florida @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5
Sunday
College World Series:
Virginia vs Florida State: Florida St ML
UNC vs Tennessee: UNC ML
MLB:
Padres vs Mets: Padres ML
Reds @ Brewers: Brewers ML
Royals @ Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio.
