$$$ Best Bets: NFL Conference Championships $$$

Hunter McCann is back with the best bets for the NFL playoffs as well as picks for this weekend's NHL, NBA, and SEC college basketball matchups.

Friday

NBA:

Suns @ Pacers: Suns -4.5

Clippers @ Raptors: Clippers -8

Thunder @ Pelicans: Pelicans -1

NHL:

Golden Knights @ Rangers: Golden Knights ML

Kings @ Avalanche: Avalanche ML

Blues @ Kraken: Kraken ML

Saturday

College Basketball:

Auburn @ Mississippi State: Auburn -2.5

Kentucky @ Arkansas: Kentucky -5.5

LSU @ Alabama: Alabama -13.5

Sunday

NFL Conference Championships:

Chiefs @ Ravens: Ravens -3

Lions @ 49ers: Lions +7.5

