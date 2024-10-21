Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Bevo vs. Uga Part 2?! $$$
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!
Friday
College Football:
Florida State @ Duke: Duke -2.5 (W)
Oregon @ Purdue: Purdue +30.5 (L)
Oklahoma State @ BYU: BYU -9.5 (L)
Fresno State @ Nevada: Fresno State -2.5 (W)
NHL:
Hurricanes @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Sharks @ Jets: Jets -1.5 (W)
Ducks @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5 (L)
MLB:
Yankees @ Guardians: Yankees ML (W)
WNBA:
Liberty @ Lynx: Liberty -3.5 (L)
Saturday
College Football:
Miami @ Louisville: Miami -4.5 (W)
Alabama @ Tennessee: o55.5 Total Points (L)
LSU @ Arkansas: LSU -2.5 (W)
Georgia @ Texas: Texas -3.5 (L)
Kansas State @ West Virginia: Kansas State -2.5 (W)
Colorado State @ Air Force: Colorado State -6.5 (W)
MLB:
Yankees @ Guardians: Guardians ML (L)
NHL:
Red Wings @ Predators: Predators ML (L)
Oilers @ Stars: Oilers ML (L)
Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals (W)
Wild @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Canucks @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
Flames @ Kraken: Kraken ML (W)
Sunday
NFL:
Patriots @ Jaguars: Patriots +5.5 (L)
Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks +3.0 (W)
Lions @ Vikings: Lions +1.5 (W)
Bengals @ Browns: o41.5 Total Points (L)
Panthers @ Commanders: Commanders Team Total o30.5 Points (W)
Jets @ Steelers: Jets -1.5 (L)
NHL:
Penguins @ Jets: Jets ML (W)
Kings @ Ducks: Kings ML (W)
Avalanche @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals (W)
MLB:
Mets @ Dodgers: Mets ML (L)
WNBA:
Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty -5.5 (L)
