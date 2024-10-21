$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 8: Bevo vs. Uga Part 2?! $$$

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for college football, the NFL, the NHL, the MLB postseason and the WNBA playoffs!

Friday

College Football:

Florida State @ Duke: Duke -2.5 (W)

Oregon @ Purdue: Purdue +30.5 (L)

Oklahoma State @ BYU: BYU -9.5 (L)

Fresno State @ Nevada: Fresno State -2.5 (W)

NHL:

Hurricanes @ Penguins: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

Sharks @ Jets: Jets -1.5 (W)

Ducks @ Avalanche: Avalanche -1.5 (L)

MLB:

Yankees @ Guardians: Yankees ML (W)

WNBA:

Liberty @ Lynx: Liberty -3.5 (L)

Saturday

College Football:

Miami @ Louisville: Miami -4.5 (W)

Alabama @ Tennessee: o55.5 Total Points (L)

LSU @ Arkansas: LSU -2.5 (W)

Georgia @ Texas: Texas -3.5 (L)

Kansas State @ West Virginia: Kansas State -2.5 (W)

Colorado State @ Air Force: Colorado State -6.5 (W)

MLB:

Yankees @ Guardians: Guardians ML (L)

NHL:

Red Wings @ Predators: Predators ML (L)

Oilers @ Stars: Oilers ML (L)

Golden Knights @ Panthers: o5.5 Total Goals (W)

Wild @ Blue Jackets: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

Canucks @ Flyers: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

Flames @ Kraken: Kraken ML (W)

Sunday

NFL:

Patriots @ Jaguars: Patriots +5.5 (L)

Seahawks @ Falcons: Seahawks +3.0 (W)

Lions @ Vikings: Lions +1.5 (W)

Bengals @ Browns: o41.5 Total Points (L)

Panthers @ Commanders: Commanders Team Total o30.5 Points (W)

Jets @ Steelers: Jets -1.5 (L)

NHL:

Penguins @ Jets: Jets ML (W)

Kings @ Ducks: Kings ML (W)

Avalanche @ Sharks: u6.5 Total Goals (W)

MLB:

Mets @ Dodgers: Mets ML (L)

WNBA:

Lynx @ Liberty: Liberty -5.5 (L)