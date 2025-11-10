Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling dangerous!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Houston @ UCF: Houston -1.5
Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane +3.5
Northwestern @ USC: USC -13.5
NBA:
Celtics @ Magic: Celtics +3.5
Pistons @ Nets: Nets +10.5
Rockets @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5
Bulls @ Bucks: Bucks -4.5
Hornets @ Heat: u234.5 Total Points
Warriors @ Nuggets: Warriors +9.5
NHL:
Rangers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Islanders: Islanders ML
Blackhawks @ Flames: Flames ML
Jets @ Sharks: Jets ML
Saturday
College Football:
BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -9.5
Georgia @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +10.5
Indiana @ Penn State: Indiana -13.5
Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M -6.5
Oregon @ Iowa: Iowa +6.5
LSU @ Alabama: LSU +10.5
NBA:
Mavericks @ Wizards: Mavericks -4.5
Trail Blazers @ Heat: Heat +3.5
Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +8.5
Lakers @ Hawks: Lakers -3.5
Pacers @ Nuggets: u235.5 Total Points
Suns @ Clippers: Clippers -4.5
NHL:
Bruins @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML
Sabres @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals
Kraken @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals
Avalanche @ Oilers: u6.5 Total Goals
Panthers @ Sharks: Panthers -1.5
Ducks @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML
Sunday
NFL:
Falcons @ Colts: Colts -6.5
Giants @ Bears: Giants +4.5
Jaguars @ Texans: Jaguars ML
Browns @ Jets: Browns -1.5
Cardinals @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points
Lions @ Commanders: Lions -8.5
NBA:
Rockets @ Bucks: u232.5 Total Points
Celtics @ Magic: o226.5 Total Points
Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -9.5
Pistons @ 76ers: 76ers +4.5
Pacers @ Warriors: Warriors -13.5
Timberwolves @ Kings: Kings +5.5
NHL:
Blackhawks @ Red Wings: u6.6 Total Goals
Kings @ Penguins: Kings ML
Mammoth @ Senators: u6.5 Total Goals
Flames @ Wild: o5.5 Total Goals
Jets @ Ducks: Jets ML
Avalanche @ Canucks: Avalanche ML
