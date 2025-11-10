$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling dangerous!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.

Friday



College Football:

Houston @ UCF: Houston -1.5

Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane +3.5

Northwestern @ USC: USC -13.5





NBA:

Celtics @ Magic: Celtics +3.5

Pistons @ Nets: Nets +10.5

Rockets @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5

Bulls @ Bucks: Bucks -4.5

Hornets @ Heat: u234.5 Total Points

Warriors @ Nuggets: Warriors +9.5

NHL:

Rangers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals

Wild @ Islanders: Islanders ML

Blackhawks @ Flames: Flames ML

Jets @ Sharks: Jets ML





Saturday

College Football:

BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -9.5

Georgia @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +10.5

Indiana @ Penn State: Indiana -13.5

Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M -6.5

Oregon @ Iowa: Iowa +6.5

LSU @ Alabama: LSU +10.5





NBA:

Mavericks @ Wizards: Mavericks -4.5

Trail Blazers @ Heat: Heat +3.5

Bulls @ Cavaliers: Bulls +8.5

Lakers @ Hawks: Lakers -3.5

Pacers @ Nuggets: u235.5 Total Points

Suns @ Clippers: Clippers -4.5



NHL:

Bruins @ Maple Leafs: Maple Leafs ML

Sabres @ Hurricanes: u6.5 Total Goals

Kraken @ Blues: o5.5 Total Goals

Avalanche @ Oilers: u6.5 Total Goals

Panthers @ Sharks: Panthers -1.5

Ducks @ Golden Knights: Golden Knights ML





Sunday

NFL:

Falcons @ Colts: Colts -6.5

Giants @ Bears: Giants +4.5

Jaguars @ Texans: Jaguars ML

Browns @ Jets: Browns -1.5

Cardinals @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points

Lions @ Commanders: Lions -8.5



NBA:

Rockets @ Bucks: u232.5 Total Points

Celtics @ Magic: o226.5 Total Points

Thunder @ Grizzlies: Thunder -9.5

Pistons @ 76ers: 76ers +4.5

Pacers @ Warriors: Warriors -13.5

Timberwolves @ Kings: Kings +5.5





NHL:

Blackhawks @ Red Wings: u6.6 Total Goals

Kings @ Penguins: Kings ML

Mammoth @ Senators: u6.5 Total Goals

Flames @ Wild: o5.5 Total Goals

Jets @ Ducks: Jets ML

Avalanche @ Canucks: Avalanche ML