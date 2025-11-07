Latest Weather Blog
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling dangerous!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.
Friday
College Football:
Houston @ UCF: Houston -1.5
Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane +3.5
Northwestern @ USC: USC -13.5
NBA:
Celtics @ Magic: Celtics +3.5
Pistons @ Nets: Nets +10.5
Rockets @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5
Bulls @ Bucks: Bucks -4.5
Hornets @ Heat: u234.5 Total Points
Warriors @ Nuggets: Warriors +9.5
NHL:
Rangers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Islanders: Islanders ML
Blackhawks @ Flames: Flames ML
Jets @ Sharks: Jets ML
Saturday
College Football:
BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -9.5
Georgia @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +10.5
Indiana @ Penn State: Indiana -13.5
Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M -6.5
Oregon @ Iowa: Iowa +6.5
LSU @ Alabama: LSU +10.5
Trending News
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
Sunday
NFL:
Falcons @ Colts: Colts -6.5
Giants @ Bears: Giants +4.5
Jaguars @ Texans: Jaguars ML
Browns @ Jets: Browns -1.5
Cardinals @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points
Lions @ Commanders: Lions -8.5
NBA:
TBD
NHL:
TBD
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana Renaissance Festival continues this weekend in Hammond
-
Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center
-
University Lab School, Louisiana's first STEM-accredited school, celebrates 'STEAM Day'
-
Baton Rouge diocese promotes assistant superintendent of Catholic schools, effective in January
-
LDEQ announces full re-opening of Tangipahoa River following Smitty's Supply explosion
Sports Video
-
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky