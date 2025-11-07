76°
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling dangerous!

1 hour 14 minutes 58 seconds ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 November 07, 2025 4:54 PM November 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has this weekend's Best Bet$ for college football, the NFL, the NBA and NHL.

Friday

College Football:
Houston @ UCF: Houston -1.5
Tulane @ Memphis: Tulane +3.5
Northwestern @ USC: USC -13.5

NBA:
Celtics @ Magic: Celtics +3.5
Pistons @ Nets: Nets +10.5
Rockets @ Spurs: Spurs +4.5
Bulls @ Bucks: Bucks -4.5
Hornets @ Heat: u234.5 Total Points
Warriors @ Nuggets: Warriors +9.5

NHL:
Rangers @ Red Wings: o5.5 Total Goals
Wild @ Islanders: Islanders ML
Blackhawks @ Flames: Flames ML
Jets @ Sharks: Jets ML

Saturday

College Football:
BYU @ Texas Tech: Texas Tech -9.5
Georgia @ Mississippi State: Mississippi State +10.5
Indiana @ Penn State: Indiana -13.5
Texas A&M @ Missouri: Texas A&M -6.5
Oregon @ Iowa: Iowa +6.5
LSU @ Alabama: LSU +10.5

NBA:
TBD

NHL:
TBD

Sunday

NFL:
Falcons @ Colts: Colts -6.5
Giants @ Bears: Giants +4.5
Jaguars @ Texans: Jaguars ML
Browns @ Jets: Browns -1.5
Cardinals @ Seahawks: o44.5 Total Points
Lions @ Commanders: Lions -8.5

NBA:
TBD


NHL:
TBD

