Bengals and Bills game postponed after player suffers cardiac arrest on field, in critical condition

CINCINNATI - The Monday Night Football game between the Bengals and Bills was postponed after Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin lost consciousness after making a tackle roughly halfway into the first quarter. Emergency responders performed CPR on the field before carting him off and taking him to an ambulance.

He remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital Tuesday afternoon after spending the night in the ICU. Hamlin's manager said his vitals have stabilized and he was intubated so doctors could run breathing tests.

The injury happened at 7:55 p.m. with nearly six minutes left to play in the first quarter. The Bengals led the Bills 7-3.

Players were in shock after the injury. Bills players surrounded Hamlin in a prayer circle as he was receiving CPR.

More than an hour later, NFL higher-ups decided to suspend the game for the night.

The Bills released an update on Hamlin's condition Tuesday, saying that he suffered from cardiac arrest and is still listed as being in critical condition.

Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a hit in our game versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transferred to the UC Medical Center for further testing and treatment. He is currently sedated and listed in critical condition. — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

A doctor told CNN Tuesday morning Hamlin's circumstances were "exceedingly rare," and that he had to suffer trauma to the chest at the exact moment his heart was preparing to beat normally.

Later Tuesday morning, Hamlin's family releases a statement thanking first responders and the community. They also said they would release further updates as they have them.

Announcement directly from Damar’s family: pic.twitter.com/MdzgxUmVfg — Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023

Hamlin, 24, played for Pitt in college and was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021.

The NFL said Tuesday afternoon that the game, which carried significant playoff implications, will not be played before the week's end.