Assumption Parish man arrested for hitting woman with microwave during argument

BELLE ROSE - An Assumption Parish man was arrested for felony battery charges after striking a woman with a microwave during an argument.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a domestic situation on Wednesday, where a woman claimed that she and Michael Jones Jr., 36, got into a verbal argument. 

During the altercation, Jones allegedly struck the woman with a microwave and a kitchen skillet, leaving the residence shortly before deputies arrived. 

Jones later returned to the location of the incident, where deputies booked him on charges of aggravated battery. 

News
1 day ago Friday, October 24 2025 Oct 24, 2025 Friday, October 24, 2025 8:41:00 AM CDT October 24, 2025

