As Pac-12, Big Ten cancel, Sankey is 'Comfortable' with SEC's approach to fall football thus far
BATON ROUGE - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey reaffirmed the conference's approach to a methodical decision about fall college sports amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes," Sankey said after the Pac-12 followed the Big Ten's lead in postponing sports - including football- until the spring.
Sankey said he would like to know about the decision-making of the other conferences that have canceled.
“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions [Tuesday]," he said in a statement around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
He continued: "We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.”
The ACC also released a statement on Tuesday following the Big Ten and PAC 12 decision to cancel their Fall Sports.
Statement from the ACC: pic.twitter.com/9lBY5h8jNy— The ACC (@theACC) August 11, 2020
Earlier in the day, the Pac-12 announced it'd postpone its sports, as expected. So, too, did the Big Ten.
