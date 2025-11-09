69°
Latest Weather Blog
Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center
Related Story
GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.
Admission is $10, but kids under 10 years old get in for free. More than 400 vendors in the market sell clothing, jewelry, decorations, sweets and toys.
There is also a "kids zone" with Christmas crafts and face painting, plus the chance to meet Santa.
News
GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Admission is $10, but... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ Best Bets: College Football Week 11: LSU rolls into Tuscaloosa feeling...
-
East Ascension handles Walker
-
Standing water, trash affecting home surrounded by blight
-
Early voting ends Saturday; here's what officials say parish-wide numbers reveal
-
New testing results from Smitty's runoff show cancer-causing 'forever chemicals'