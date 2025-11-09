69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center

Related Story

GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center.

Admission is $10, but kids under 10 years old get in for free. More than 400 vendors in the market sell clothing, jewelry, decorations, sweets and toys.

There is also a "kids zone" with Christmas crafts and face painting, plus the chance to meet Santa.

News
Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar...
Annual Merry Market now open at Lamar Dixon Expo Center
GONZALES - The annual Merry Market is now open at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center. Admission is $10, but... More >>
1 day ago Friday, November 07 2025 Nov 7, 2025 Friday, November 07, 2025 3:44:00 PM CST November 07, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days