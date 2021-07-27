77°
Angelo Izzard leading Southern Lab by example
Related Story
As a sophomore, Southern Lab quarterback Angelo Izzard started leading the Kittens' offensive meetings when he felt the team wasn't absorbing the plays well enough.
"It wasn't out of frustration I was just trying to help," says the senior Izzard.
Not only does Izzard lead Southern Lab's offense as quarterback, he also takes the reins of the offensive meetings with no coaches in the room. A tradition that has held strong for three years.
