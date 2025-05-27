81°
Latest Weather Blog
Amite woman killed in single-vehicle crash
Related Story
AMITE — An Amite woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday night, state troopers said.
Louisiana State Police said 20-year-old Shellie J. Taylor died after a crash on LA Highway 1054 around 10:15 p.m.
Troopers say Taylor was traveling southbound and, for reasons under investigation, failed to make a left-hand curve, causing her Kia to travel off the roadway into a ditch where it struck a utility pole and collided with a tree. Taylor was properly restrained and taken to a hospital, where she died.
This crash remains under investigation.
News
AMITE — An Amite woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday night, state troopers said.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Final boarding call for free bags at Southwest as airline abandons a...
-
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank announces meal distribution schedule for students out...
-
Sandbags available at Gonzales Wastewater Plant
-
Total of 12 people accused of helping escaped NOLA inmates arrested as...
-
Celebration of Life service for first Black Zachary police officer on Tuesday
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball advances to SEC Tournament semifinals after beating Texas A&M 4-3
-
LSU baseball falls to Ole Miss 2-0 in SEC Tournament semifinals