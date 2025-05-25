Amite woman killed in single-vehicle crash

93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
May 25, 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

AMITE — An Amite woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Tangipahoa Parish on Saturday night, state troopers said.

Louisiana State Police said 20-year-old Shellie J. Taylor died after a crash on LA Highway 1054 around 10:15 p.m. 

Troopers say Taylor was traveling southbound and, for reasons under investigation, failed to make a left-hand curve, causing her Kia to travel off the roadway into a ditch where it struck a utility pole and collided with a tree. Taylor was properly restrained and taken to a hospital, where she died. 

This crash remains under investigation. 

