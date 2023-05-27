After second accidental shooting involving child, police issue stern warning

BATON ROUGE - For a second time in as many days, Baton Rouge Police have charged a juvenile playing with a gun that led to injuries.



Overnight, a 15-year old was walking to a party in the 9700 block of Hyacinth off Starring Lane when police said he adjusted his belt and the gun went off. The juvenile shot himself in the leg and was charged with illegal possession of a firearm.



Over the weekend, an 11-year old was playing with a gun and accidentally shot his 9-year old brother to death. That 11-year old was charged with negligent homicide.



"Any parent that owns a weapon or in a home with children and has access to the home, know where the weapon is... Make sure it's secured. Make sure your children know to keep the hands off the gun," District Attorney Hillar Moore said.



Baton Rouge Police said any juvenile that gets caught with a weapon will be charged.



"There will be consequences for him carrying a gun on their person," L'Jean McKneely with Baton Rouge Police said.



Although firearms are a way of living in south Louisiana, police urge parents to keep them locked up so children don't get them.



"We have gun owners across south Louisiana and it's a part of life. So ultimately it's about being responsible and being held accountable and putting those weapons in a safe place," McKneely said.



The juvenile who shot himself on Hyacinth was released to his parents.





