67°
Latest Weather Blog
Addis American Idol contestant sings his way into the Top 8
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moved into the Top 8 in the competition on Sunday night.
The West Baton Rouge Parish native pulled out Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the show, which honored iconic female singers.
Monday night's show on WBRZ at 7 p.m. will reveal if Foster made it to the Top 7.
News
BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moved into the Top 8 in the competition on Sunday night.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman arrested for alleged connection to Amite shooting that left two teens...
-
St. Mary Parish buildings damaged, roads flooded after Tuesday's heavy rainfall, strong...
-
Most travelers must have a REAL ID now to fly in US,...
-
Man arrested after argument at Baker crawfish boil led to fatal shooting
-
Expert explains as papal conclave begins Wednesday in Vatican City