67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Addis American Idol contestant sings his way into the Top 8

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moved into the Top 8 in the competition on Sunday night. 

The West Baton Rouge Parish native pulled out Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the show, which honored iconic female singers. 

Monday night's show on WBRZ at 7 p.m. will reveal if Foster made it to the Top 7.

News
Addis American Idol contestant sings his way...
Addis American Idol contestant sings his way into the Top 8
BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moved into the Top 8 in the competition on Sunday night.... More >>
2 days ago Sunday, May 04 2025 May 4, 2025 Sunday, May 04, 2025 11:21:13 PM CDT May 04, 2025

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days