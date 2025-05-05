60°
Addis American Idol contestant sings his way into the Top 8
BATON ROUGE - Addis American Idol contestant John Foster moved into the Top 8 in the competition on Sunday night.
The West Baton Rouge Parish native pulled out Bonnie Raitt's "Something to Talk About" during the show, which honored iconic female singers.
Monday night's show on WBRZ at 7 p.m. will reveal if Foster made it to the Top 7.
