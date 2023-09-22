A look at Ascension Parish flooding while Amite River residents prep for more

ASCENSION - Many areas in Ascension Parish have been left underwater after Thursday night’s storms.



One St. Amant resident said that he rarely sees the water rise so close to his home.



“I've been here 54 years and this is the second time,” John Morin said.

The blocked off roadways in the parish will most likely clear in the next few days, however residents along the Amite River are bracing for the worst. John Templet, Ascension Waterways Chief Commissioner, says that residents should get prepared to get away from the river.



"They need to move all their stuff. It can be damaged by the floodwaters; out of the way because it's coming,” Templet said.



According to Templet, the water will raise another 8 feet. He says the area has not seen water levels this high since Tropical Storm Allison.



"This high it's been a while, since 2001, since it did it this high,” Templet said.