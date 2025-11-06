70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor of Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Kip Holden wore many hats during his career in Baton Rouge.

He was a TV reporter, lawyer and state senator, but he is probably best known as the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.

Holden's first job after graduating from college was as a journalist at WXOK radio in 1975 before becoming a reporter at WBRZ in 1978.

During his time at WBRZ, it was clear he had a passion for politics and public service, eventually winning a seat on the Metro Council in 1984 before being elected state representative and then state senator.

In 2004, however, he made history as the first Black mayor of Baton Rouge.

Often referred to as the "Katrina Mayor," Holden guided East Baton Rouge Parish through a historic time where the population nearly doubled overnight as people fled New Orleans.

Holden's priorities then shifted back to building a better Baton Rouge, serving three terms as mayor.

Holden passed away in May 2025 at the age of 72. He continued to make history as the first Baton Rouge leader to lie in state at City Hall.