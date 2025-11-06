Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Kip Holden made history as the first Black mayor of Baton Rouge
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Kip Holden wore many hats during his career in Baton Rouge.
He was a TV reporter, lawyer and state senator, but he is probably best known as the mayor-president of East Baton Rouge Parish.
Holden's first job after graduating from college was as a journalist at WXOK radio in 1975 before becoming a reporter at WBRZ in 1978.
During his time at WBRZ, it was clear he had a passion for politics and public service, eventually winning a seat on the Metro Council in 1984 before being elected state representative and then state senator.
In 2004, however, he made history as the first Black mayor of Baton Rouge.
Often referred to as the "Katrina Mayor," Holden guided East Baton Rouge Parish through a historic time where the population nearly doubled overnight as people fled New Orleans.
Holden's priorities then shifted back to building a better Baton Rouge, serving three terms as mayor.
Holden passed away in May 2025 at the age of 72. He continued to make history as the first Baton Rouge leader to lie in state at City Hall.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nancy Pelosi won't seek reelection, ending her storied career in the US...
-
2une In Previews: Zachary's Rock Church hosting fifth annual holiday market this...
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
FAA reducing air traffic by 10% across 40 'high-volume' markets during government...
-
Boil water advisory issued along Walker South Road in Denham Springs
Sports Video
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...
-
LSU men's basketball cruises in season opener
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 9: Brysten Martinez
-
Bring on Bama: Get ready for Tigers vs. Tide with a flashback...