Latest Weather Blog
70 for 70: Buddy Roemer made history as first US governor to switch parties while in office
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — When Buddy Roemer was inaugurated as governor in March 1988, he promised a revolution.
And he certainly made history during his term, being the first governor in U.S. history to switch political parties while in office, becoming a Republican after a successful bid as a Democrat.
He ran for reelection in 1991, facing opposition from former Gov. Edwin Edwards and former KKK leader David Duke. Edwards and Roemer engaged in a particularly heated discussion during a WBRZ debate.
But Roemer didn't make the runoff, finishing third to Edwards and Duke.
He then bowed out of politics until 2012 when he ran for president, a run which itself ended due to a lack of ballot access.
Roemer died in 2021 at the age of 77, remembered for reform and his "revolution" that the New York Times wrote was the answer to the scandal-plagued Edwards administration.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Franklin Fire Department puts on haunted house
-
Livingston Parish holds fall fest at Unity Prayer Center
-
Hammond liquor licenses halted after council vote fails
-
'Bleedas' gang member, three others, arrested in Walker; drugs and weapons seized
-
One person injured in shooting at Club Secret in Plaquemine
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 8: Da'Sean Golmond
-
Jalen Reed returns from injury
-
Tulane's Joe Sumrall shoots down rumors that he will leave the Green...
-
WATCH: After loss to Florida A&M, Jags' Fred McNair preps for matchup...
-
WATCH: LSU interim head coach Frank Wilson speaks to media for first...