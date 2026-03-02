66°
Latest Weather Blog
6pm News Replay, Monday Mar 2
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Proponents and protestors take to LSU campus to voice feelings about conflict...
-
Low-flying helicopters conducting magnetic surveys in Livingston and St. Helena parishes
-
'They have alcohol and guns, that's it:' Victim's family calls for closure...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department investigating shooting near 225 Fest on Saturday
-
Pierre Part man arrested for allegedly beating woman, forcing her into his...
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman