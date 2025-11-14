79°
Latest Weather Blog
39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive raising money for food ahead of holidays in Baker
Related Story
BAKER — Wednesday is the 39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive in Baker.
The food drive brings together a series of artists, promoters, business owners and customers to raise money for food as the holiday season approaches.
The fundraiser is at The Showroom on Plank Road in Baker.
Doors for the event open at 6:30 p.m., with the show starting at 7:30 p.m.
Mia Monet spoke to organizers for the event, as well as performers, on Wednesday morning during 2une In.
View this post on Instagram
News
BAKER — Wednesday is the 39th annual Thanksgiving Zydeco Food Drive in Baker. The food drive brings together a... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Capital Area United Way's 'United We Feed' effort combats food insecurity as...
-
LDH prepares to distribute 100% of federal SNAP funds
-
2une In Previews: Metro Rouge Fall Festival coming to Goodwood Library next...
-
Proposed economic development district along Plank Road deferred by council, residents react
-
Hearing to be held Friday for suspended Southern law professor after alleged...
Sports Video
-
FINAL: LSU men's basketball beats FIU 98-81
-
Frank Wilson says QB Garrett Nussmeier is probable with ab injury
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Football coach Mike Archer's explosive separation from LSU
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 10: John Russell Demoss
-
LSU women's basketball dominates Charlotte with high-scoring offense